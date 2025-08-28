MYJalan expands into national road database for infrastructure management

CYBERJAYA: The Works Ministry is expanding the MYJalan application from a public complaints platform into a comprehensive national database for road infrastructure management across Malaysia.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated this transformation addresses the critical challenge of lacking standardised and holistic data in current road management systems.

“It (expansion) is aimed at building an important national database for infrastructure development, enabling us to better coordinate road maintenance nationwide,” he told reporters after attending the MYJalan 2025 Programme Road Data Seminar and Engagement Session here today.

Nanta emphasised that comprehensive data enables more accurate and efficient maintenance interventions across all road networks.

“With structured and comprehensive data, only then can we plan how to ensure that roads, regardless of which agency they fall under, are safe and comfortable for all road users,” he added.

The engagement session brought together various stakeholders including federal ministries and agencies, state agencies in Sabah and Sarawak, State Secretary Offices, Land and Mines Offices, local authorities and concession companies.

This collaborative approach aims to strengthen the reform agenda for national road data management through multi-stakeholder participation.

Nanta confirmed the dialogue received positive feedback from all state governments and local authority representatives present during the session.

Additional engagement sessions will be conducted to refine the system’s implementation before presenting it to the Cabinet at the end of 2025.

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on August 24, 2023, the MYJalan programme represents a key MADANI Government initiative for systematic road management.

The programme ensures safer, more systematic and inclusive road management through technological innovation and public participation.

According to Works Ministry data, a total of 40,938 road-related complaints were received under the MYJalan programme as of July 31.

Federal roads accounted for 30.4% of these complaints, while state-administered and other roads comprised the remaining 69.6%. – Bernama