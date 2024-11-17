MyLesen MADANI programme empowers 199 B40 participants with free motorcycle licences

SARIKEI: A total of 199 participants from the B40 group successfully obtained their probationary driving licence (PDL) for class B2 motorcycles free of charge after completing the MyLesen Madani B2 Assistance Programme in the Sarikei Division today.

Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili, said the programme was introduced by the government to help those in the B40 group obtain the necessary driving licence for motorcycles.

This initiative provides opportunities for the B40 group, or low-income earners, to improve their socioeconomic status and household income through employment opportunities in the logistics and transportation sectors.

“I would like to remind licence holders not to engage in unhealthy activities such as illegal racing, ‘mat rempit’ activities, extreme motorcycle modifications, or reckless riding,“ he said during the closing ceremony of the programme and the JPJ Sarikei Division Digitalisation Forum at the Sarikei JPJ Complex Hall today.

His speech was read by Sarawak JPJ senior manager Christopher Alex Boniface Barau.

Norizan also emphasised that participants should always practise safe riding habits while adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

He warned that any licence holder involved in such unhealthy activities would face legal consequences, with fines potentially reaching thousands of ringgit if convicted.

The event was officiated by Sarikei Division Resident Datuk Michael Ronnie Langgong, representing Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.