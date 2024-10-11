MyTourist pass launched to ease public transport for tourists

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, through Rapid KL, today launched the MyTourist pass, specially designed to make it easier for domestic and international tourists to use public transportation in the federal capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the launch of this pass is in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and Malaysia’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit in 2025.

He described this initiative as a smart step in supporting the growth of the tourism industry, which is one of the main contributors to the nation’s revenue.

“Such efforts can attract more tourists to come to Malaysia, thereby boosting our tourism sector.

“It is hoped that this initiative will further increase international arrivals, supporting the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable growth in the tourism sector,” he said during his speech at the MyTourist pass launch here.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Prasarana Group chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim and Prasarana Group president and chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah.

The MyTourist pass offers unlimited travel on Rapid KL’s rail and bus services, benefiting both local and international tourists as they explore various iconic destinations around Kuala Lumpur, such as the Muzium Negara, Bukit Bintang, Dataran Merdeka, and other major cultural and commercial areas.

In addition to unlimited travel, the MyTourist pass also provides attractive perks, including discounts at popular tourist spots, food and beverage outlets, shopping centres, and selected theme parks such as Petrosains, the Petronas Twin Towers, Sunway Lagoon and the Kuala Lumpur Tower.

Loke, when speaking to reporters after the event, said Malaysian citizens can purchase the MyTourist pass for RM20 per day, RM30 for two days and RM40 for three days, while non-citizens will pay double these prices.

He noted that this initiative further encourages people to use public transportation while sightseeing around the capital.

“We hope this will make it easier for more visitors to get around Kuala Lumpur. Another advantage of the MyTourist pass is its strategic partnerships with over 30 companies, including popular restaurants and shops among tourists.

“With this pass, in addition to unlimited travel, they can also get discounts at stores that have strategic partnerships with Rapid KL. So, this is another great initiative that I encourage Rapid KL to promote,” he said.