KUALA LUMPUR: The National Tiger Conservation Task Force (MyTTF) has taken proactive steps to address the Malayan tiger population crisis by approving various measures, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said key measures include strengthening enforcement patrols and controls to curb encroachment, illegal logging and poaching.

He said these efforts involved the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), the police, Armed Forces veterans, Orang Asli and local communities in joint enforcement operations.

“The National Wildlife Forensics Laboratory has been designated as a Centre of Excellence for ex-situ Malayan tiger conservation, with enhanced functions, staffing, research technologies and strategic collaboration.

“Other measures include increasing the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation to state governments to safeguard national protected areas, including tiger habitats,” he said.

Huang said MyTTF has also expanded the implementation of the Conservation Assured Tiger Standards accreditation scheme to enhance the effectiveness of Malayan tiger habitat management.

He said this in response to a question from Fathul Huzir Ayob (PN-Gerik) regarding MyTTF’s proactive efforts to protect and conserve the Malayan tiger, including scientific research studies on its population, and whether the ministry plans to allocate special funds to combat poaching syndicates.

Elaborating, Huang said the government has allocated a special fund for anti-poaching initiatives through the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3), which includes the Integrated Khazanah Operation and the appointment of Community Rangers.

He said that RM189 million had been allocated for BP3 from 2020 to 2024, with RM80 million set aside this year to recruit 2,550 Community Rangers, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

To combat poaching syndicates and transboundary wildlife crimes, he said the Wildlife Crime Bureau had been established under the Royal Malaysia Police, while the Special Protected Area Response Team (SPARTA) under Perhilitan has been strengthened as a specialised tactical unit.