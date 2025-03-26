SEREMBAN: Enforcement authorities in Negeri Sembilan have been instructed to tighten border control in the state to curb the entry of vehicles suspected of being involved in illegal dumping activities, including diseased pig carcasses.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that after the incident of dumping around 100 pig carcasses in Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson recently, there was another entry of a suspicious lorry in the area; however, the enforcement authorities ordered the driver to turn back.

He explained that further investigations regarding the discovery of 100 pig carcasses in Bukit Pelanduk found them to be infected with a virus, but the type of virus is still under investigation.

“We received another report of a lorry driver being detained at the border and ordered to turn back, but there were also those who got away. As (Hari Raya) Aidilfitri approaches, I hope this does not happen as it will disturb the peace of the residents,” he said.

“Don’t make this state a dumping ground; the authorities need to enhance border control, and take strict and serious action to address this situation as it has reached the maximum level for the residents in that area.”

Aminuddin said this after chairing an exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Previously, Aminuddin reported that his team received complaints from the public regarding the discovery of 100 pig carcasses in Bukit Pelanduk on March 5, and a similar incident occurred in Site A Tanah Merah area in Port Dickson on Feb 13.

In other developments, Aminuddin said the local authorities (PBT) and Works Department (JKR) need to take swift action to address the issue of potholes in the state to prevent accidents.

“Every time before festivals, I always remind the authorities to look into all road complaints or other matters that could cause fatal accidents, as well as (look into) the entry of heavy vehicles during this festive season,“ he said.

He also said that to ensure the roads are in good condition for this celebration, his team has been upgrading them since the beginning of this year, and all the projects are showing good progress.

“Only on the stretch from Felda Palong Satu to Felda Palong Empat, the paving work is still ongoing, so users in that area are advised to be more cautious, as there are roads without white lines,“ he added.