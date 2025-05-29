SEREMBAN: Employers in Negeri Sembilan are encouraged to hire local workers from various available sources, including prison inmates and parolees, as an alternative to reduce reliance on foreign labour.

State Entrepreneur Development, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Malaysian Prisons Department through the recruitment of supervised persons (ODS), paroled persons (ODP) and licenced released persons (OBB).

“As of this year, a total of 549 local workers from prison rehabilitation programmes have been placed with 76 employers, particularly in the manufacturing sector, to undergo career training.

“Of that number, nine companies have hired 368 ODS inmates, 54 companies have employed 135 OBB, and 13 companies have taken in 46 ODP. We hope this number will continue to increase,” he told reporters after launching the Labour Seminar – Tripartite Collaboration Between Employers, Workers and Government Agencies to Strengthen a Sustainable Economy in Negeri Sembilan here today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Labour Department director Roslan Bahari, State Prisons director Ahmad Mustaqim Che Bisi, and Negeri Sembilan HRD Corp branch manager Mohd Khairul Nizam Supaat.

Veerapan said all inmates involved in the programme will remain under the supervision of prison authorities until they complete their sentence and may then be absorbed as permanent employees.

He added that employers participating in the programme are eligible for incentives under the government’s Subsidi Daya Kerjaya, which provides a grant of RM300 for each inmate employed.

On the seminar, Veerapan said it serves to strengthen cooperation between employers, employees and government agencies, the key pillars of the labour ecosystem, and supports efforts to boost the state’s economy.

“The concept of tripartism refers to collaboration between employers, workers and the government to ensure a stable labour market, enhance productivity, and safeguard the rights and welfare of both parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roslan revealed that a case involving forced labour had been detected in the Seremban area and investigations are currently ongoing.