N. Sembilan JPJ plans new branch in Nilai to strengthen enforcement

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) plans to open a new branch in Nilai to step up enforcement on commercial vehicles that frequently pass through the area.

State JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said the increased movement of commercial vehicles in Nilai due to the presence of quarries and various development projects in the area has raised safety concerns among local residents.

“JPJ has received a lot of feedback from the public who are concerned about their safety. The number of accidents involving commercial vehicles has also been on the rise.

“Therefore, JPJ needs a branch in Nilai to enhance enforcement and provide services closer to the local residents and road users,” he told reporters recently.

Meanwhile, Hanif said for now, the state JPJ is receiving support from Putrajaya JPJ, Selangor JPJ and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to carry out enforcement and ensure effective operations at the Nilai border area.

Earlier, the media reported that the state JPJ took action against 37,804 commercial vehicles in the Commercial Vehicle Operation from Jan to Sept this year for various offences.