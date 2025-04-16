JEMPOL: The Negeri Sembilan police contingent will intensify patrols and regular monitoring at crowded locations to prevent any criminal incidents in the state.

Its police chief, Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said these include commercial areas and residential neighbourhoods.

“The recent kidnapping case occurred at Uptown Avenue, while the slashing case happened at a shopping mall here, both of which are crowded places.

“Therefore, the police will increase patrols and focus on these areas, as there are eight areas in Seremban that often attract crowds,“ he told reporters after the Rank Awarding Ceremony and Handover of Duties of the Jempol district police chief and Jempol Police Family Association (Perkep) chairman here today.

The media previously reported that a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped near here on April 10, with the suspect demanding RM2 million in ransom before the victim was released the next day after the girl’s family paid RM280,000 and gave some jewellery as well.

Two days ago, a man suspected of being involved in the teenager’s kidnapping was shot dead in a shootout with police in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, whereas six other suspects -- three men and three women -- have been remanded for 14 days till April 27 April to assist in the case investigation.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reportedly said the teenager was snatched while walking alone to a convenience store in Uptown Avenue, Seremban 2 and was stuffed into a suitcase to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Dzaffir said the teenager was in good condition and is with her family while hospital examinations found no serious injuries except for bruises on her hands.

He said the police are still conducting further investigations and would not compromise with any individuals involved in any criminal offences.