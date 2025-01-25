SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan police will intensify enforcement and patrols at 19 traffic congestion hotspots and three accident-prone blackspot areas, particularly in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.

State police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said that these locations span all districts, including the Bukit Chedang roundabout, Jalan Rasah, Jalan Sungai Ujong, Jalan Dato’ Bandar Tunggal, the Pedas-Linggi Toll Plaza in Rembau, and Jalan Persiaran in Nilai.

Other key areas include Jalan Pantai, Dataran Teluk Kemang, Jalan Seremban-Port Dickson, the Gemencheh-Batang Rokan Intersection, Jalan Tampin-Gemas, Jalan Ulu Bendul-Terachi-Pekan Kuala Pilah, Jalan Bahau-Rompin, and around Pekan Kuala Klawang in Jelebu, he added.

The three accident-prone blackspot locations are in Port Dickson, namely KM 11 on Jalan Seremban, KM 19-22 on Jalan Seremban-Simpang Pertang (Jelebu), and KM 28 on Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah.

With an expected 790,000 vehicles entering Negeri Sembilan for the CNY festivities - an increase of 339,000 vehicles compared to the usual 451,000 on regular weekdays - the police are deploying strategic measures.

He said to mitigate traffic congestion, the Op Lancar will be implemented for 10 days, starting today (Jan 24) through Feb 2.

Furthermore, the state’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will launch the Op Selamat, which will run for six days starting Jan 28. This operation involves 257 officers and personnel from various departments, divisions, and districts, ensuring smooth traffic flow and the safety of homes left unoccupied during the celebrations.