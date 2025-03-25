SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) will step up patrols and enforcement at seven congestion and accident-prone hotspots across the state as part of Op Hari Raya (Op HRA) 2025, running until April 8.

State RTD director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said the identified routes are Jalan Seremban-Mantin-Pajam-Nilai; Jalan Seremban-Mambau-Lukut-Port Dickson-Tanah Merah; Jalan Senawang-Sungai Gadut-Pedas-Rembau-Tampin; Jalan Paroi-Kuala Pilah-Batu Kikir; Jalan Serting-Palong; Jalan Serting-Pasir Besar; and Jalan Serting-Kemayan.

“Enforcement teams will patrol these routes to enhance monitoring and reinforce the Perception of Being Caught (POBC).

“The presence of enforcement officers encourages motorists to be more cautious and comply with traffic regulations, ultimately making the roads safer,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the number of patrol teams per shift will be increased to raise awareness among drivers, promote responsible driving, and reduce accidents.

The RTD will also deploy covert enforcement teams to monitor and record traffic violations, with undercover officers posing as bus passengers to identify drivers who fail to comply with regulations.

“This approach serves to remind all motorists that they are constantly being monitored and will face action if they commit traffic offences,” he said, adding that 210 enforcement personnel have been assigned to the operation.

Hanif Yusabra urged road users to drive cautiously and responsibly to ensure their safety and that of others, especially with the expected increase in traffic during the festive season.

“Motorists should ensure that their driving licence and vehicle registration documents are valid. Proper trip planning is essential for a safe and smooth journey,” he added.