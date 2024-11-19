Na’imah calls for trial against Daim to continue, as per his wish

PETALING JAYA: Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid called for the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to uphold her late husband Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wish to proceed with the trial against him.

In a statement, today, Na’imah said that Daim was confident of his acquittal, hence the reason for his “strong desire”, to continue the trial.

The former Finance Minister passed away at 86 years old on Wednesday (November 13) while admitted at Assunta Hospital.

“It was his wish that the pending charge against him be pursued in court, regardless of what happened to him.

“Daim was eager for his day in court and had no doubt that he would be acquitted in the end,“ she was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Na’imah has reportedly maintained that the case against her late husband was “baseless, politically motivated and malicious”, as quoted, following MACC’s investigation over one and a half years ago.

She also said there was no need for the case to be reviewed or withdrawn by the Attorney-General (AG) or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

She added that her legal team was instructed to formally notify their intentions to the AG to proceed with the trial and inform the Sessions Court.

A source last Thursday (November 14) from the AG’s Chamber claimed that the decision on Daim’s case regarding his failure to declare his assets has not been made yet.

“We have not received any decision from the AG. As stated by Azam, further action will be determined after consultations between the MACC and the relevant parties,“ the source was quoted as saying.

Daim was charged after failing to declare his assets, including seven luxury vehicles, 25 properties, 38 companies and one bank account on December 13 2023.