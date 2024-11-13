Tun Daim’s case status to be decided by DPP - MACC

PETALING JAYA: The deputy public prosecutor (DPP) will decide the next course of action pertaining to former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) case following his passing earlier today.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the anti-graft commission will discuss their next steps with the DPP and how Daim’s passing will affect their investigations, the New Straits Times reported.

“Only the DPP can decide how to proceed, we are only in charge of investigating,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Azam added that the discussion is estimated to take one to two weeks and said an update will be provided once the decision is finalised.

Tun Daim passed away at the age of 86 today at 8.21am.

He served two terms as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 in the first term and the second from 1998 to 2001.

In 2023, Daim was reportedly under investigation in connection to the Pandora Papers that uncovered offshore accounts of world leaders.

The businessman turned politician was also charged in court this year for failing to declare his assets, which include 28 companies, 25 properties and seven luxury cars.

