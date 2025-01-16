KUALA LUMPUR: The five key sub-strategies under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028 is expected to significantly boost public confidence in the government’s commitment to establish Malaysia as a prosperous, corruption-free nation.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today said these sub-strategies are instrumental in driving Malaysia towards achieving a top 25 ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by 2033.

The sub-strategies include enhancing governance and internal audit functions within the public service, introducing the Border Control and Protection Agency Act [Act 860], improving the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course (KIAR), implementing the Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Strengthening Module (MPGIA), and fostering education on integrity and ethical practices.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, chaired a discussion in Putrajaya focusing on planning and media strategies to enhance public awareness of governance and anti-corruption initiatives under NACS 2024-2028.

The session also reviewed policies adopted during the National Governance Special Cabinet Committee (JKKTN) meetings throughout 2024.

The discussion was attended by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz as well as secretaries-general, department heads, and deputy secretaries-general from the five leading agencies under NACS.

The five key agencies spearheading the implementation of these initiatives are the Public Service Department, the National Audit Department, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Education and and the Home Ministry.