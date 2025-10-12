NADI centres to expand with RM350 million budget for e-entrepreneurs

KULAI: The RM350 million allocation under Budget 2026 to strengthen the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) will boost e-entrepreneurship programmes and expand the centre’s role in delivering medicines and healthcare services to rural communities.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that one of NADI’s main initiatives is guiding rural entrepreneurs to increase their income through online businesses in collaboration with e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.

Interested individuals can contact their nearest NADI centre for training sessions conducted by e-commerce platform trainers if there is sufficient demand.

She added that these trainers will share knowledge on becoming e-entrepreneurs and offer courses on product packaging and poster design.

Teo, who is also Kulai Member of Parliament, said there are currently 1,089 NADI centres nationwide with at least one centre in every state constituency.

NADI’s role will be expanded as a medical delivery hub through a drone pilot project starting year-end to improve healthcare access for rural communities.

This pilot project is a collaboration between the Communications Ministry and the Health Ministry and will begin at two locations.

The pilot locations are Sibu, Sarawak involving Sibu Jaya Health Clinic and NADI Kampung Jeriah and Tawau, Sabah involving Tawau Health Clinic, NADI Batu Payung and NADI Kampung Sungai Imam.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during the Budget 2026 tabling that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission allocated RM350 million to enhance NADI centres including initiatives to assist rural entrepreneurs.

Earlier, Teo handed over a RM20,000 contribution to Sri Nagakanni Temple chairman R. Cheran to help rebuild the temple damaged in a storm last August.

The storm caused a large tree to collapse onto the temple resulting in about 80% damage to its structure and making it unsafe for use.

She expressed hope that the contribution would support the temple’s rebuilding efforts and noted she has channelled RM80,000 to NGOs and temples in Kulai for various programmes and repairs. – Bernama