NADI Pulau Banggi boosts rural internet access and digital skills

KOTA KINABALU: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Pulau Banggi is transforming rural communities by providing essential internet access and digital training.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated that the centre also offers facilities to support economic growth and digital entrepreneurship.

“Starlink technology at NADI Pulau Banggi delivers high-speed internet, with minimum speeds exceeding 100Mbps,” MCMC confirmed in a statement.

The initiative, part of the NADI Malaysia Digital Inclusive Project, recently won the WSIS Prizes 2025 in the Capacity Building category.

This award highlights the government’s dedication to inclusive digitalisation, ensuring no community is left behind.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil visited the centre to assess progress and engage with local residents.

He reviewed telecommunications improvements in Kudat, noting advancements in network coverage for Sabah’s rural areas.

The visit reinforced the government’s focus on expanding digital access to drive socio-economic development.

Pulau Banggi, home to 20,000 people, relies on fisheries, oil palm, and rubber as key economic activities.

Accessible only by ferry or speedboat, the island lies 70 kilometres from Kudat.

Kudat itself is located 180 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, requiring a three-hour road journey. - Bernama