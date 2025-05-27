PUTRAJAYA: The National Audit Department (NADM) has recovered approximately RM123 million in previously unpaid revenues since the amendment to the Audit Act 1957 (Act 62), which came into force last year, said Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

She said the department has also tracked incomplete infrastructure projects that have been carried out in coordination with the auditors.

“..after the Act was amended, we have been able to follow through on a lot of the issues highlighted in previous reports (The Auditor-General’s Report).

“We have followed up on about RM123 million in unpaid revenues. We have followed up on infrastructure that was not done, through various platforms that we have with our auditors,” she said at the ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 here today.

Wan Suraya was one of the panelists for the high-level dialogue session titled Enhancing Public Sector Auditing Through Follow-Up Audit, moderated by Deputy Auditor-General Azman Mahmood.

The other two panellists were the Philippines’ Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel Asis Cordoba and Indonesia’s Audit Board Director General of Audit VII Pranoto.

Wan Suraya added that the revised Act empowers the Auditor-General to take action on issues or make formal recommendations when serious irregularities are uncovered.

“I just like to flag that out because this is within the ambit of the new power. The other point I would like to highlight is that what we are trying to drive through now is the enhanced accountability through Parliament, since our reports are also debated there.

“This process ensures transparency and compels relevant ministries and agencies to justify their responses or inaction. This is a clear focus on turning findings into measurable action. We want to know what they are going to do to fix whatever deficiencies or inefficiencies are identified in the report,” she added.

Earlier, the conference also featured a keynote address by the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn, delivered via video message.

In his remarks, he highlighted the credibility and vital role of auditors across the public, private and internal audit sectors, while calling for stronger regional and cross-sector collaboration to build a trusted and competent audit profession.

In line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and the appointment of Malaysia’s Auditor-General as Chair of the ASEAN Audit Committee, NADM is hosting the inaugural ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 from today until tomorrow at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

The conference convenes 2,243 participants from public and private sectors, including regional and international delegates and several Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from ASEAN and beyond, such as Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives and Yemen.

Held under the theme Inclusive and Sustainable Auditing for a Progressive ASEAN, the conference is a strategic platform to exchange knowledge and experiences aimed at strengthening audit frameworks in response to emerging challenges.

These include digital transformation in auditing, alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting standards, capacity building and enhanced cross-border collaboration.