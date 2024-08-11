NADMA to build eight more permanent relief centres

PUTRAJAYA: The government plans to establish eight more permanent relief centres (PPK) equipped with essential facilities to assist flood victims, said National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

He said this follows the successful renovation and repair of a hall in Taman Kota Jaya, Kota Tinggi, Johor, which has been designated as a PPK.

“The hall has been upgraded with comfortable toilets and bathrooms and can now accommodate around 400 flood victims, an increase from the previous capacity of 190,” he told reporters.

He was met after attending an engagement session on preparations for the northeast monsoon at the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) Base in Pulau Meranti today.

Khairul Shahril added that NADMA has identified locations for the new PPKs, including Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Johor and Perak.

He said the project is now in the tender phase, with state governments managing the process in Sabah and Sarawak, while the Public Works Department oversees it in other states.

The estimated cost to build each PPK is around RM5 million, with construction expected to take up to 15 months.

“These PPKs will be built near schools so that students can use the facilities outside of flood season. This is part of the first phase aimed at ending the use of schools as temporary shelters for flood victims,” he said.

During the engagement session, Khairul Shahril called on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to join NADMA in providing aid and services to flood victims during the monsoon season.

He said NGOs can register via the Rakan NADMA app to streamline aid distribution and minimise waste.

“The app also enables NGOs to share information about their operations and the types of assistance needed in flood-hit areas, complementing the aid provided by the government,” he said.