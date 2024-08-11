Fahmi: Premature to reveal conditions for U Mobile’s 5G network

PUTRAJAYA: U Mobile Sdn Bhd will be subject to specific conditions set by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as it develops Malaysia’s second 5G network, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

However, Fahmi, who also serves as the spokesman for the Unity government, added that it is premature to disclose any conditions that will be imposed on the company.

These conditions will be determined after MCMC reviews the experience of the first 5G network operator, Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

“I think it’s a little premature to inform you of any conditions that will be imposed. If we look at previous experiences, such as the merger between Celcom and Digi, that deal came with some conditions imposed by the regulatory body, MCMC.

“Similarly, even with the implementation of the first 5G network under DNB, conditions were imposed. For the second network, conditions will certainly be applied,“ Fahmi told a weekly press conference on Friday.

Fahmi explained that before finalising these conditions, MCMC will engage with U Mobile to understand the latest discussions between the company and any potential partners.

“From there, further consideration will be given. We must recognise that the mechanism for the second network will involve spectrum holding, either through apparatus assignment or spectrum assignment.

“Both are tools at MCMC’s disposal and in determining the best approach, the commission can impose certain conditions,“ he said.

He said the conditions to be imposed later are intended to prevent any imbalance in the ecosystem.

When asked whether the government would re-evaluate U Mobile’s selection as Malaysia’s second 5G network provider following criticism, Fahmi said that this would not occur.

“In the selection process, MCMC acted independently, with a technical team making the decision unanimously. The administration did not interfere, and I must remind you that this is neither a contract nor a licence.

“So, no public funds are involved in developing this second 5G network, and in terms of management and governance, everything is progressing smoothly with no interference,“ he said.

Fahmi reiterated that the selection of U Mobile was appropriate after MCMC assessed various factors, including its business and technical plans for network development, as well as its performance.