Nafas constitution suspended, effective today - LPP DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Farmers’ Organisation’s (Nafas) constitution has been suspended, effective today, a move aimed at enhancing governance and management within the organisation, said Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) director-general Amir Matamin.

As the Registrar, Amir issued the suspension order under Section 20(1) of the Farmers’ Organisations Act 1973 (Act 109), citing internal conflicts and discord, which have impacted Nafas’ operations and effectiveness.

“Following this order, Nafas has the right, under Section 21 of Act 109, to appeal to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, within 30 days from the date this order was issued.

“The minister’s decision on the matter will be final, with no further appeal or recourse available through any court,” he said at a press conference on Nafas governance reform, which was also attended by LPP chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Amir further noted that during the suspension period, Nafas will be overseen by administrators, appointed by him, to handle the organisation’s operations and affairs.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Enhance padi farming sector, eliminates poverty in Sabah

However, he stated that Nafas will continue its operations as usual, with the current staff and officers proceeding with their duties, under the direction of the appointed administrator.

He added that he will closely monitor the actions taken, focusing on the organisation’s recovery, to ensure that strong governance practices are in place for the benefit of all farmers.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said that Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu had issued directives for improving Nafas governance and management for a period of nine months, beginning on Feb 7 and concluding yesterday.

“Throughout this period, Nafas was instructed to strengthen its governance systems and adhere to guidelines issued by the Registrar.

“However, despite this directive, issues have surfaced, leading to conflict and internal discord between the Nafas board of directors and its executive management,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Farmers hope padi harvester operators reconsider raising machine rent

He added that the issue has disrupted the operations and objectives of Nafas, impacting the general welfare of farmers as well.

When asked about the investigation into irregularities and leaks in the paddy fertiliser supply project, Amir said he would leave the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We have not received any updates from MACC, and they have yet to report any findings.

He added that the Registrar’s Office would carry out an internal investigation, under Section 20(1) of Act 109, giving the registrar authority to conduct audits and internal reviews under Section 19.

On Tuesday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the agency had launched an investigation into alleged irregularities and leakages in a paddy fertiliser supply project, managed by an organisation under a ministry.