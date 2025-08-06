NAFAS constitution suspension continues for governance reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspension of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) constitution, which came into effect on Nov 1 last year, remains in force, to allow for a comprehensive restructuring of its governance and business operations.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said that during the suspension period, NAFAS is being administered by an appointed administrator under the Registrar of Farmers’ Organisations, with support from an Advisory Council, comprised of experienced professionals.

“The Registrar has appointed the NAFAS Advisory Council, comprised of five professionals with extensive experience in governance and public sector management. Their role is to reassess all aspects of NAFAS’s administration and business operations.

“This includes a thorough review of its subsidiaries, to ensure that all corrective actions taken are comprehensive, evidence-based, and aimed at restoring the institution, through a structured and integrity-driven approach,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was responding to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who had asked for the latest status of the suspension of the NAFAS constitution since Nov 1, 2024, as well as updates on the reforms introduced under the new NAFAS constitution.

The NAFAS Advisory Council is chaired by former Public Service director-general, Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman, and includes former deputy director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Hadzir Md Zain, among its members.

Mohamad said that several reform strategies are currently being implemented, including governance reforms, evaluation and restructuring of management, reorganisation of subsidiary companies, management audits with continuous monitoring, strengthening checks and balances, and restoring public confidence.

He added that NAFAS’s reform strategy and future direction will be outlined through the NAFAS 2.0 Governance and Competitiveness Improvement Blueprint, which covers five core areas: governance and organisational leadership; legislation and compliance; fund management and procurement; financial sustainability and business model; and internal audit, monitoring system, and publications.

Responding to a supplementary question from Fathul Huzir Ayob (PN-Gerik), on whether the ministry was prepared to make the full investigation report public, Mohamad said the matter would depend on legal advice and further consultation.

“I recall that, in the case of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), there’s no issue, as the PAC has the authority to summon any government department, including the Minister, to provide an explanation,” he said.

“However, whether the report can be publicly disclosed or not depends on ongoing discussions and must be reviewed by the relevant legal advisors. Certain information may not be released if it is still under investigation,” he added. - Bernama