NAFAS launches new Baja Super Peladang fertilizer design in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The National Farmers’ Organization (NAFAS) today introduced a new look variant product for one of its flagship products, Baja Super Peladang fertilizer, which now features a fresher, more modern, and professional design.

Chairman of the Farmers’ Organization Authority (LPP), Datuk Mahfuz Omar, said the new look from NAFAS’ subsidiary, NAFAS Bajakimia Sdn Bhd (NBKSB), features a cleaner and more recognisable graphic design with a clearer information layout, making it easier for users to understand the fertilizer’s function and content.

“Previously, Baja Peladang was only offered as a compound fertilizer. Now, in line with increasing market demand, NBKSB has taken the initiative to introduce a new variant in a compacted fertilizer form.

“The manufacturing technology for this compacted fertilizer is simpler and more efficient, yet it maintains the high nutrient content and effectiveness. At the same time, it allows the price to be more competitive in the market,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after officiating the launch of the new Baja Super Peladang products and design at the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2025 celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Also present were NAFAS Chief Administrator Mohd Faizal Mohd Jakir, NAFAS General Manager Muhammad Faris Arriffin, and NBKSB Chief Executive Officer Zalifudin Md Arshad.

Meanwhile, Zalifudin said among the products highlighted was the Super Ultra K, a premium compacted fertilizer based on MAP (Mono Ammonium Phosphate) that is specially formulated to increase nutrient absorption by plants.

He added that two other new variants, Super 45D and Super 16, use a SOP (Sulphate of Potash) base, making them suitable for crops that require control over chlorine content in their fertilization.

“This is part of our continuous effort to strengthen the Baja Super Peladang brand as a high-quality local product trusted by farmers nationwide.

“This new look also reflects NAFAS’ commitment to improving the effectiveness of information delivery and product professionalism in line with current agricultural industry standards,“ he said.

NAFAS, as one of the main sponsors of the 50th edition of HPPNK 2025, continues to strengthen its role in supporting the development of the country’s agri-food sector, especially in Sabah.

Its involvement this time features a comprehensive approach that includes elements for the younger generation, industrial development, and strengthening strategic partnerships.

- Bernama