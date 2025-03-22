NAIO marks first 100 days in driving Malaysia’s AI transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) under the Ministry of Digital has completed its first 100 days, making significant strides in establishing artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of Malaysia’s growth.

In a statement today, the Digital Ministry said since its launch on Dec 12 last year, NAIO has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s AI landscape, accelerating socio-economic development, and enhancing Malaysia’s global competitiveness.

“In just 100 days, NAIO has mobilised AI as a growth driver guided by four strategic themes - AI for Society, AI for a Stronger Economy, AI for Trust & Governance, and AI Talent for National Progress.

“AI has already begun making an impact on the daily lives of Malaysians - from improving public service delivery and supporting healthcare providers with AI-based diagnostics to introducing AI solutions that add value to farmers,“ the statement read.

The Ministry added that within its first 100 days, NAIO has formed strategic partnerships with key industry players and digital leaders to boost AI adoption in agriculture, transportation, healthcare, public services, education, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“These partnerships, driven by AI-powered supply chain improvements and smarter operations, lay the foundation for Malaysian businesses to leverage AI as a competitive advantage regionally and globally,“ it said.

The use of AI has accelerated task automation, enhanced research capabilities, and improved decision-making processes.

A report by the National Digital Department (2024) revealed that civil servants save an average of 3.25 hours per week, resulting in more responsive and efficient service delivery to the public.

“NAIO has extended AI implementation in public services to ensure more efficient, citizen-focused services. In collaboration with Google Cloud through the AI@Work for MyGovUC platform, over 400,000 civil servants across 23 ministries, 201 agencies, and three state governments now have access to AI,“ the statement added.

The ministry said NAIO is making significant progress in executing its seven core pillars, including the AI Technology Action Plan (2026–2030), the AI Adoption Regulatory Framework, and the AI Code of Ethics. These efforts align with the Ministry’s data protection and cybersecurity initiatives to strengthen Malaysia’s commitment to a safe, transparent, and responsible AI ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, in the same statement said NAIO is working through its sectoral clusters and working groups to apply AI in critical areas of industries and communities, ensuring that it remains accessible, inclusive, and impactful.

“Our aim is for Malaysia to be not just a user of AI but also a creator and innovator. AI will pave the way for more high-quality, high-productivity jobs.

“This is only the beginning. Together, we will continue to build an AI-driven Malaysia where AI becomes a catalyst for national competitiveness, economic growth, and societal well-being,“ he said.