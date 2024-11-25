PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has applied for a permanent stay in his criminal breach of trust court proceeding with Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah in relation to the RM66 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case.

A permanent stay of proceedings is typically connected to civil cases but can be applied in criminal cases under “specific circumstances”, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

The former Prime Minister’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah made the application at the start of the trial before High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin today.

Datuk K Kumaraendran, who appeared for Irwan previously, reportedly applied for a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) against his client.

In October 2018, Najib and Irwan were charged and pleaded not guilty to six counts of criminal breach of trust, which involved government funds channelled to the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

