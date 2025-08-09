NANBA initiative bridges govt and youth with inclusive policies

IPOH: The Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda (NANBA) initiative by the Community Communications Department (JKOM) serves as a direct channel to share government policies and programmes with targeted groups.

JKOM deputy director-general Suwadi Guliling emphasised that NANBA is more than just an information-sharing platform.

He stated that it also provides a space for public feedback, strengthening mutual understanding between the government and communities.

“Today’s focus is on the Indian community, particularly the youth, who are a valuable asset to the nation,” he said.

Suwadi highlighted Malaysia’s diverse society, where Malays, Chinese, Indians, Ibans, and Kadazans coexist harmoniously.

He spoke at the NANBA Series 3/2025 programme, officiated by Buntong assemblywoman M. Thulsi Thivani at Dewan Serbaguna Sri Desa Rishah Buntong.

Suwadi added that NANBA reinforces the idea that every community is valued under the Malaysia MADANI spirit.

The initiative aims to build trust and simplify policy explanations for better public accessibility.

Thulsi praised NANBA as a meaningful effort, especially for Buntong residents.

“NANBA, meaning ‘friend’ in Tamil, represents unity and empowerment through communication,” she said. - Bernama