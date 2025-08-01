NanoMalaysia partners with firms to turn agricultural waste into nanofibers

PUTRAJAYA: NanoMalaysia Bhd (NMB), an agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three companies to explore the use of agricultural waste in producing cellulose nanofibers for industrial applications.

The agreement involves SEED Tech Sdn Bhd (STSB), XMU Jiageng Education Development Sdn Bhd (XMU), and Henan Yujian Building Renovation Technology Co Ltd (YJ).

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang highlighted the initiative as a step toward a greener, more innovative Asia.

“Malaysia generates approximately 168,000 tonnes of agricultural waste daily, yet less than 10 per cent is upcycled.

This collaboration transforms waste into economic value, aligning with the Bioeconomy Blueprint and MOSTI’s Advanced Materials Technology Roadmap,“ Chang said.

The partnership aims to enhance research and development (R&D) spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030, up from 1.04 per cent. Chang emphasized that public-private and cross-border collaborations are key to achieving this goal.

The project will focus on commercializing technology through licensing, intellectual property generation, and joint ventures across Malaysia, China, and the Asia-Pacific.

It supports Malaysia’s shift toward a knowledge-driven economy under the Malaysia MADANI framework and the National Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

A MOSTI statement noted that nanofibers can improve material strength in construction, automotive, and engineering sectors, offering up to 50 per cent cost savings.

The collaboration leverages the expertise of all four partners to drive high-impact outcomes for Malaysia and the region. - Bernama