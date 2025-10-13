Nanta gives RM29,000 cash aid to Kapit longhouse fire victims

KAPIT: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has presented cash donations totalling RM29,000 to families affected by a fire at Rumah Liun in Nanga Pangai, Sungai Ibau.

The Member of Parliament for Kapit gave RM1,000 to each of the 29 families left homeless after their longhouses were destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.

He expressed his sympathies to the affected residents and confirmed the government is also providing RM70,000 in house reconstruction assistance to each family.

Nanta said the incident occurred just two weeks after a similar tragedy at Rumah Austin Ekau, Nanga Sipan in Song on September 28.

“I was supposed to have other commitments in Kuala Lumpur and planned to return there last Sunday evening after visiting and comforting the victims of the fire at Rumah Austin Ekau,“ he said in a Facebook post.

“However, I was also shocked by another fire disaster that occurred in my area involving the Rumah Liun, Nanga Pangai.”

He described Rumah Liun as semi-permanent housing located in the upper reaches of Sungai Ibau, requiring a three-hour round trip using a four-wheel drive vehicle and long boat.

“I hope the residents of Rumah Liun will always be patient and steadfast, and make the best plans to rebuild new houses that are safer, stronger and more beautiful,“ he said.

Nanta, together with Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, will help as much as possible to ease the burden of the victims.

He said several government agencies, departments and residents of nearby longhouses also provided assistance and donations to help the fire victims restart their lives.

“Hopefully, with the concern of all parties, this can help the victims start a new chapter after this disaster,“ he added. – Bernama