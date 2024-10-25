Narrow escape for elderly man as ceiling collapses during Chukai hailstorm

CHUKAI: An elderly man narrowly escaped being crushed by a collapsing ceiling at his home in Kampung Gong Pauh during a hailstorm in Bandar Chukai, near Kemaman, yesterday.

Abdullah Zawawi Che Yaacob, 63, said the incident occurred around 4 pm when he and his wife, Wan Kharzimi Wan Abdul Manan, 57, were watching television with their three children in the living room.

He said that heavy rain started to fall unexpectedly, followed by the sound of strong winds, prompting them to quickly turn off the television and moved to another part of the house.

“While I was in the family area, I glanced out the window and saw what looked like a dense white whirlwind outside.

“Suddenly, I felt dust falling onto my head and shirt. Fortunately, my wife was able to grab my hand and pull me out of the way just in time, as the plaster ceiling collapsed, nearly crushing me,” he said when met at his home in Kampung Gong Pauh.

Abdullah Zawawi stated that the incident resulted in an estimated loss of around RM50,000, which included damage to the roof, electrical wiring, pipes, and his car’s windshield, shattered by flying debris.

“It all happened in a flash, lasting only a few minutes. However, the damage was extensive, affecting the electrical wiring system, pipes, and other items.

“Although some areas of the house remain habitable, we don’t feel safe enough to sleep at home, so we’ve opted to stay at a homestay for the next few days,” he said.