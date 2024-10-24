PETALING JAYA: A nasi kandar establishment with two branches in Kuala Lumpur has been fined following a viral video of its worker allegedly spitting while packing a customer’s food.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) shared that inspections have been conducted at both branches and six fines have been issued.

“As a result of the inspections, two fines were issued to the restaurant in Publika for failing to wear proper head coverings and aprons and some workers have not having received their typhoid vaccinations.

“As for the restaurant in Desa Seri Hartamas, four fines were issued for offenses including not wearing hairnets and aprons, kitchen sinks without grease traps, dirty and greasy kitchen floors, and flour placed directly on the floor,” the city hall stated.

DBKL also urged the public to continue reporting any cleanliness issues at food premises within their jurisdiction to them.

