PEALING JAYA: A restaurant owner was recently fined by the Negri Sembilan division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry following a viral incident where the eatery reportedly charged RM10 for a 1.25-litre bottle of mineral water.

In a statement, Negeri Sembilan KPDN Director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said the fine was imposed under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

“KPDN received public information regarding a 1.25-liter bottle of mineral water being sold for RM10.

“Following the complaint, a team of enforcement officers from the Port Dickson KPDN branch conducted an inspection of the premises at 11am,” he was quoted as saying.

During the operation, the shop was also discovered to have failed to display price tags on the mineral water offered for sale.

He added that this violation contravened the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Goods and Services Charges) Order 2020.

“Traders are advised to clearly display price tags on all goods for sale to avoid confusion and to help consumers make informed purchases,” he said.

According to Sinar Harian, a customer was in disbelief after being charged RM10 for a bottle of water at the eatery in Port Dickson.

The customer explained that they had inquired about the expensive price tag.

However, the owner clarified the mineral water was expensive because of the brand.

The customer also shared that she only realised the price after finishing her water and during the payment.

