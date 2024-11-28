PETALING JAYA: Nasi lemak sellers in the state have no choice but to raise the price of nasi lemak by up to RM2 per packet starting next year if the price of coconut milk continues to rise.

Many sellers claim they are still managing despite facing a series of coconut milk price hikes since the beginning of this month, Kosmo reported.

One nasi lemak seller, Norita Ismail, 65, said the price of coconut milk had increased from RM10 per kilogram to between RM11 and RM12 per kilogram since last week.

“Coconut milk is one of the main ingredients in preparing nasi lemak. Every day we need six to seven kilograms of coconut milk for 1,000 packets of nasi lemak, which is now sold at RM1.50 per packet.

“Earlier this year, coconut milk was sold at RM8 to RM9 per kilogram. The price has suddenly increased. If this continues, we will have no choice but to raise the price by up to RM2 per packet early next year.

“We don’t want to increase the price of nasi lemak hastily. We also consider the financial situation of the consumers. It might happen after next year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri if the price of coconut milk keeps rising,“ she told the Malay daily.

Norita also mentioned that they are facing not only an increase in the price of coconut milk but also in other essential ingredients like rice, fish, anchovies, dried chilies, and onions.

Another nasi lemak seller, Ilyana Mohamad, 39, said she could no longer bear the losses due to the rising prices of coconut milk and other ingredients since the beginning of last month.

“I might set a new price for nasi lemak with anchovies and fish at RM1.80 per packet, up from RM1.50, but the quantity of the rice and side dishes will remain the same.

“Coconut milk suppliers just inform us about the price increase, but they don’t explain the reason behind it. Right now, the price of coconut milk in the market, especially at public markets, varies between RM12 and RM15 per kilogram,“ she said.