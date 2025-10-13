National Deepavali MADANI open house targets 5,000 visitors in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The National-Level Deepavali MADANI Open House 2025 targets more than 5,000 visitors at Lot F, KL Sentral on October 18.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo will grace the event organised by the Ministry of Digital with support from the Ministry of National Unity.

The Ministry of Digital stated that attendees will include ministry staff, industry partners, local communities, and a multiracial, multireligious society.

With the theme “Cahaya MADANI, Sinar Perpaduan”, the event conveys that light symbolises both Deepavali and enlightenment, hope, and Malaysian unity within the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“’Cahaya MADANI’ refers to the core values of Malaysia MADANI, which are based on compassion, well-being, and humanity,“ the ministry said.

“’Sinar Perpaduan’ describes the result of that light, which is a society that is united, harmonious, and mutually respectful,“ the statement added.

This annual initiative promotes the Malaysia MADANI spirit through an inclusive approach.

It serves as a platform to foster unity, mutual respect, and strengthen racial and religious harmony.

The Deepavali Open House has become a traditional practice symbolising Malaysia’s pluralism and harmony.

This year’s event aims to strengthen ties between ministry personnel, digital industry stakeholders, and the local community.

Traditional Indian food, arts performances, and cultural dances will be featured, reflecting heritage and MADANI values in daily life. – Bernama