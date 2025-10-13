National development must balance physical progress with human well-being, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure all national development is planned and implemented with a balance between physical progress and human well-being, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He emphasised that every new development approval must be based on human values, including projects involving smart cities, technological sophistication and artificial intelligence.

“Smart cities are not just magnificent buildings or sophisticated systems, but a reflection of how progress can elevate the well-being of the people,“ Anwar stated in a Facebook post after chairing the 49th National Physical Planning Council meeting.

He stressed that basic public problems like dilapidated lifts in public housing, run-down stalls and deteriorating public facilities cannot be ignored.

The Prime Minister added that development success is not measured by towering skyscrapers but by how comfortably, prosperously and dignifiedly people live.

Anwar also called on state governments to focus on heritage and culture conservation, particularly in old city areas and historic locations.

“Modern development needs to preserve local architecture and the values of the nation’s heritage so that progress does not sacrifice the identity and beauty that form the Malaysian identity,“ he said.

The meeting results will guide planning agencies and local authorities in formulating policies and approving future projects.

This ensures the country’s development continues to centre on balancing physical, technological and human aspects. – Bernama