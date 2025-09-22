National dragon and lion dance championship draws 59 teams from 12 schools

ALOR GAJAH: A total of 59 teams from 12 primary and secondary schools have joined the three-day 2025 Himalaya Sports national-level interschool Dragon and Lion Dance Championship that began today.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said it was an increase from the 52 teams from 10 schools that participated in the inaugural championship last year aimed at encouraging team spirit, unity, togetherness and cooperation.

He noted that last year 540 primary and secondary students took part in the championship but this year, it has risen to 662 students with the addition of two states, Terengganu and Sabah.

Wong highlighted that the artform is now being highlighted at school level and is not only joined by Chinese students but also those of Siamese, Orang Asli, Malay and Indian descent.

He added that the championship serves as a platform to nurture new talent among youth in the country, who have the potential to represent the country in various such championships globally.

Students participating in the championship will also be given points in the Physical Education, Sports and Co-curricular Assessment system and would encourage more students to participate, he added. – Bernama