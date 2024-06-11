National education system vital in shaping integrity - Syed Hamid Albar

BANGI: The national education system plays a crucial role in fostering integrity, which forms the foundation of an individual’s character and values, said former Foreign Minister Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar.

He said integrity is more than a slogan or a superficial statement; it reflects values and practices rooted in sincerity and must be nurtured from early education, adding that relying solely on policies or laws is insufficient.

“We have numerous policies and laws, yet cases involving integrity issues continue to arise. We need to return to the basics.

“In Japan, for instance, children are instilled with positive values from a young age, learning honesty and becoming inherently trustworthy - this is what we aspire to.

“When such values are cultivated early, individuals are not only less likely to commit wrongdoings but also possess a strong resilience against temptation,” Syed Hamid told reporters following his delivery of the 6th Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Lecture, titled ‘Governance and Integrity: A Perspective,’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) on Tuesday.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, who also serves as UKM’s Chancellor, graced the event.

He was accompanied by the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, and their sons, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Zain Al’Abidin.

In his lecture, Syed Hamid warned that neglecting issues of integrity and governance could lead to national decline.

“A culture of integrity at the individual, organisational, and societal levels can only flourish through strong moral values, which in turn cultivate ethical and principled citizens.

“When rules and ethics are not consistently observed, various forms of misconduct emerge, ultimately exposing the nation and its people to negative impacts such as financial losses and reduced investment, ” said Syed Hamid, a well-known figure in Malaysian politics.

On the topic of good governance, he advocated for Malaysia to make extensive use of digital platforms to enhance transparency in government operations.

He pointed out that the public today seeks access to information, especially regarding government procurement, project management, and budget allocations.

“The people must be included. The government needs to share the rationale behind policies to avoid misunderstandings,” he added.

The Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Lecture series is UKM’s premier lecture series, organised in honour of Tuanku Muhriz.

It serves as a platform for distinguished leaders from Malaysia and abroad to share their insights, knowledge, and experiences, particularly in the fields of public affairs, governance, integrity, and law.

The three-hour session was also attended by UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman as well as Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chairman and former Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.