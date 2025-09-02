KULIM: The National Influenza Immunisation Programme for senior citizens is set to begin on Feb 18.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said appointment bookings for the vaccination can be made via the MySejahtera application, which will open on Feb 14.

“For the influenza immunisation programme for senior citizens, the Health director-general has already issued a statement confirming that it will commence on Feb 18.

“This vaccination is available for senior citizens aged 60 and above at selected clinics,” he told a press conference after officiating the Wellness Hub Kulim and the keys handover ceremony for the Northern Zone Medical Records Centre here today.

He said the immunisation programme is expected to benefit some 170,000 recipients nationwide.

“We encourage the public, especially senior citizens, to get this vaccination for their well-being.

“I also welcome any collaboration from the private sector or state governments in implementing this influenza vaccination programme,” he said.

In another development, Lukanisman said the Health Ministry (MoH) is continuously working to improve healthcare services, including upgrading dilapidated clinics across the country.

“A total of 455 upgrade projects are currently underway nationwide, including 41 projects in Kedah.

“This is part of the ongoing healthcare transformation. We hope it will lead to better services for the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Wellness Hub serves as a facility to promote a healthy lifestyle rather than function as a traditional health clinic.

“The Wellness Hub should not be seen as a facility similar to a health clinic. It is more open and encourages the public to engage in various activities related to healthy living.

“Our goal is for it to become a priority development alongside hospitals and clinics under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” Lukanisman said.

He said currently, 33 Wellness Hubs are operating nationwide, including three in Kedah.

“There are nine more Wellness Hub projects planned for this year, including three upgrade projects in Putatan, Sabah; Hulu Langat in Selangor and Northeast Penang.

“Additionally, there will be six new projects in Sandakan; Muallim in Perak; Sibuti, Sarawak; Kuala Selangor, Alai in Melaka and Muar,” he said.