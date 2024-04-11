National Planet Health Action Plan to be operational next year - MOSTI

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will implement the National Planet Health Action Plan (PTKPN) starting next year to support the achievement of Malaysia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MOSTI announced that this initiative was agreed upon during the National Science Council (MSN) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

According to MOSTI, the implementation of the national SDGs is currently on the right track, with 40 per cent of indicators met, compared to the global average of only 17 per cent according to a United Nations report.

However, MOSTI said that the remaining 60 per cent of indicators show weak or declining progress, necessitating the implementation of PTKPN as a reference and input for government policy formulation, including for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“This MSN meeting agreed in principle on the PTKPN but its operation needs to be refined by all relevant stakeholders,“ said the statement.

MOSTI also announced that the National Science Council will initiate efforts to enhance the governance framework of the science, technology, and innovation (STI) ecosystem at all levels involved.

Among the proposed governance reforms are the transformation of the implementation landscape and the empowerment of the National Science Council’s mandate through the establishment of an Expert Advisory Panel and a National Science Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

In addition, MOSTI is developing the Malaysian Innovation Index (MII) to provide a specific profile of innovation implementation for each region and state.

“This initiative will help identify the strengths and weaknesses of the innovation ecosystem, subsequently developing targeted interventions according to the needs of each state,“ it said.

Furthermore, to encourage the development of local technology through a technology sovereignty approach, MOSTI indicated that the National Science Council is considering reactivating the Ministry’s Sandbox Committee to enhance collaboration and standardise legislation and sectoral STI policies.

“This top-down approach can ensure a faster and more effective adoption of technology, particularly in enhancing services to the public, addressing issues through technology, and further expanding the application of STI within the public sector,“ said MOSTI.

MOSTI added that a report titled ‘ASEAN Ahead: Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Ecosystem Foresight 2035 and Beyond’ by the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, which will serve as a key reference in the formulation of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation (APASTI) 2026-2035, will be launched during Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year.