National Preparedness Month 2025 boosts readiness for monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Preparedness Month 2025 in October represents a crucial initiative to mainstream national readiness against various risks.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted the particular importance of preparing for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season.

He explained that the National Disaster Management Agency has designated October as National Preparedness Month since 2016.

This programme aims to raise public awareness about disaster preparedness rather than celebrating disasters.

Ahmad Zahid described the initiative as a catalyst for enhancing public awareness and fostering comprehensive government and societal involvement.

The National Preparedness Month goals include improving preparedness levels among all disaster management stakeholders.

It also focuses on disseminating information about government-implemented mitigation measures.

The programme emphasises that disaster management represents a shared responsibility across society.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, acknowledged that disasters cannot be completely avoided.

He stressed that strengthened preparedness can effectively manage and minimise disaster risks and impacts.

The deputy prime minister called for collective efforts to instil awareness and strengthen preparedness nationwide.

He urged Malaysians to cultivate a culture of vigilance across all levels of society.

Ahmad Zahid concluded by reminding everyone to always remain prepared to keep disasters under control.

The National Preparedness Month activities will run throughout October 2025. – Bernama