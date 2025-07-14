National Seed Council to regulate seed industry and prevent monopoly

PASIR SALAK: The National Seed Council is in its final evaluation stages and will be launched soon to regulate the seed industry and prevent monopolisation.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised the council’s role in ensuring orderly seed management across all plant and livestock sectors.

Mohamad stated, “Let the management of seeds be done in an orderly manner, and we will have a national seed board to regulate all types of plant or livestock seeds in Malaysia.”

He made these remarks during a press conference at the FELCRA Plantation Services Sdn Bhd Padi Seed Centre in Seberang Perak.

The council will also establish a seed repository system to store local agricultural and livestock seeds.

“The padi seed centre will serve as a repository for all types of seeds available in the country, and in the event of any issues, we can use the repository to produce seeds for the future,“ he added.

In June, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) designated the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) as the lead agency for the National Seed Hub. An advisory council with various experts will also be formed to support the initiative.

Currently, Malaysia heavily depends on imported seeds, including 90% of vegetable and watermelon seeds worth RM2.7 million.

The new council aims to reduce reliance on foreign seed sources and strengthen local seed production. - Bernama