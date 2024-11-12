National Service plan sparks debate on safety, budget issues

PETALING JAYA: As the government prepares to relaunch the National Service Programme 3.0 in January, concerns about its safety, effectiveness and budget allocations remain prominent in public discourse.

During a parliamentary debate on Dec 2, Raub MP Chow Yu Hui criticised the programme and its troubled history of safety lapses, including incidents of sexual assault, bullying, racial conflicts and 23 reported deaths between 2004 and 2013.

He questioned whether the government could guarantee participant safety and argued that the RM8.4 billion spent on the programme from 2004 to 2018 was unjustified, suggesting the funds could have been better utilised for education initiatives.

He also said the programme failed to foster racial unity, pointing to ongoing inequalities in the matriculation quota system.

Universiti Utara Malaysia International Studies School Associate Prof Dr Mohamad Faisol Keling defended the programme’s potential to deliver positive outcomes while addressing public safety concerns.

“The risks and problems of the past are known. Maximum measures must be taken to ensure the programme’s success without compromising participant safety. I am confident that the government would prioritise and enforce the necessary safety measures to protect participants.”

He emphasised the programme’s role as a platform for nurturing racial harmony and patriotism among Malaysian youths, educating all races and ethnicities to foster mutual understanding and relationships.

He added that a lack of patriotism and weakened interracial ties, as observed in recent

years, underscore the urgency of reintroducing the programme.

Mohamad Faisol recommended that the government communicate the programme’s objectives effectively to the families of participants and the broader community to bolster public trust.

“The government must utilise various media channels to highlight its benefits, focusing on harmonising interracial relations and building love for the country.”

Addressing budgetary concerns, he said national stability and identity cannot be measured in monetary terms.

“If Malaysia is attacked, will today’s youth, without military training or exposure to the programme, be able to defend themselves, their families and the country?”

He said the programme’s integration of practical skills, such as disaster management and cybersecurity, alongside its focus on patriotism could prepare youths for emergencies.

As the programme readies for its trial phase, he urged the public and NGOs to support the initiative, stressing its potential to bring positive change to the nation.

Former national service programme director-general (2007 to 2014) Datuk Hadi Awang Kechil urged the public to avoid dwelling on past shortcomings.

“Criticising the former administration will not make the programme better. Let us give the new management a chance to make it meaningful for our future.”

Reflecting on his tenure, he acknowledged challenges during the earlier phases but emphasised the need to focus on its future.

“The eight years I spent running the programme were challenging but also rewarding as I witnessed the progress of our youths.

“I cannot recall whether the reported death figures are accurate but as far as I remember, there was not a single case of rape during my tenure.”

He noted that the sufficiency of the allocated budget depends on the programme’s scale.

“While the initial scope and involvement of a few agencies seems adequate for the pilot phase, additional funding might be required for nationwide expansion and improvements.

“Efforts should centre on strengthening the programme to make it a meaningful initiative for Malaysian youths.”