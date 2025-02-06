KUALA LUMPUR: National TVET Day, celebrated annually on June 2, is a manifestation of the government’s determination and commitment to positioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a primary pathway in producing a dynamic, highly skilled, and future-ready workforce.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the celebration highlighted the progress of the country’s TVET ecosystem as a key driver of human capital development, while also serving as a platform that offers educational and career opportunities in the TVET sector through the involvement of various stakeholders.

In a post on X in conjunction with the National TVET Day celebration today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said the efforts made were in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework, which places the TVET agenda as one of the priorities.

The efforts, he said, include expanding access to TVET education to rural students, improving training facilities, and encouraging youth who want to build future careers through skills.

“In fact, with the strong support of various parties, including the government, private sector, educational institutions and the community, TVET will remain the main thrust in building a more inclusive, progressive and globally competitive Malaysia,“ he said.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid invited the public to join in the celebration of National TVET Day 2025, to be held from June 11 to 13 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Melaka. The theme of this year’s TVET celebration is “TVET, the Top Career Choice”.