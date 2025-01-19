KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity must take a leadership role in setting a clear and progressive direction that addresses contemporary challenges while laying the groundwork for a united and harmonious Malaysia for generations to come, said National Unity Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye .

He said the ministry must adopt a bold and forward-thinking approach and strategies beyond rhetoric and lead to a meaningful action, ensuring that Malaysia’s diversity becomes the country’s greatest strength .

“While numerous efforts have been made to foster cohesion among our diverse population, it is evident that Malaysia requires a renewed focus and a strategic direction to elevate national unity to the next level,” he said in a statement today.

He said the key elements in shaping the country’s direction for the future should include inclusive policies, enhancing multicultural education, strengthening community engagement, celebrating shared values, leveraging technology and media, institutionalising unity metrics, promoting economic equity, youth-centric initiatives, national identity programmes and legislative support.

Lee suggested the ministry to ensure that all policies are inclusive and representative of the diverse racial, religious, and cultural backgrounds in Malaysia, not only avoid favoritism but actively promote equality, equity, and fairness to build trust among communities.

For enhancing multicultural education, he said revamping school curriculums to emphasise multicultural values, tolerance, and understanding is critical.

“The reintroduction of programs that promote interaction among students from different school systems is essential to breaking down barriers from a young age,” he said.

According to him, the ministry should also empower local communities through grassroots initiatives that bring people together through programmes such as cultural exchanges, interfaith dialogues, and collaborative community projects to foster mutual understanding and cooperation.

He also highlighted that social media and digital platforms are powerful tools for shaping narratives and the ministry should work with media organisations to intensify and counter hate speech, disinformation, and divisive rhetoric while promoting stories that inspire unity and celebrate diversity.

“To measure progress, the ministry should develop clear indicators of unity, such as levels of interracial interaction, trust among communities, and public perception of inclusivity. Regular assessments will ensure accountability and allow for adjustments to strategies,” he said.

He said the ministry also must design programmes that engage young people in nation-building activities, emphasising their role in fostering unity including leadership camps, volunteer programmes, and cross-cultural activities that can empower youth to act as ambassadors of unity.

Lee stressed that the ministry should push for laws that discourage hate speech, discrimination, and activities that threaten social harmony which these measures will ensure a firm foundation for unity in line with national aspirations.

“National unity is not a one-time goal but an ongoing process that requires commitment and collaboration from all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the people,” he added.