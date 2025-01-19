PUTRAJAYA: Enforcement teams, particularly from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), remain on high alert to curb intrusions into the nation’s waters, including preventing the increasing attempts by Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to enter the country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said almost daily, boats carrying refugees from Myanmar were detected in international waters attempting to breach Malaysian borders and had been successfully repelled by security forces.

He attributed the refugees’ attempts to flee their home country to the crisis in Myanmar and Malaysia’s appeal as a stable and peaceful nation with a robust economy.

“Regarding the push factors, as we know, this Myanmar issue has been a subject of discussion at the ASEAN level,“ he said at a press conference after inspecting preparations for the Asia International Security Summit and Expo at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Commenting on about 200 Myanmar refugees who arrived by boat at Teluk Yu beach near Ayer Hangat, Langkawi, early Friday, Saifuddin said they had all been profiled and placed at immigration depots.

He emphasised that the action was taken on humanitarian grounds.

Touching on the directive requiring police officers to have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 28 for promotions, Saifuddin said this was part of the confirmation process for career advancement, symbolising the discipline of the force.