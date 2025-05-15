Navy boat losses control during LIMA’25 maritime rehearsal

KUALA LUMPUR: A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) boat lost control during a rehearsal for a capability demonstration held in conjunction with the opening of the maritime segment of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) today.

In a statement, the RMN said a board of inquiry will be established to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“There were no fatalities or serious injuries sustained by the boat crew as a result of the incident.

“However, the crew were taken to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation,” the statement read.

Several videos that went viral on social media showed a boat bearing the RMN flag losing control, colliding with a tourist boat, and crashing onto the shore.

Meanwhile, Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the incident occurred at 4.34 pm.

“The incident involved a security forces’ boat carrying five officers and personnel during a training exercise and a public tourist boat that was moored near the shore.

“Two security personnel were referred to the hospital for further treatment. No civilians were injured and, as of now, police have yet to receive any formal report,” he said in a statement.

He urged the public to refrain from making speculations or circulating inaccurate information about the incident.