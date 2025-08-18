Nearly 4 tonnes of invasive fish removed from Sungai Galah in Perak

IPOH: A total of 14,521 invasive fish, weighing nearly four tonnes, were removed from Sungai Galah during the Perak 2025 Series 2 Foreign Fish Hunting Grand Prix.

The event, organised by the Department of Fisheries (DOF), saw participation from 53 individuals, including the Foreign Fish Hunter Squad.

Catches included species such as suckermouth catfish, Asian redtail catfish, and Chao Phraya giant catfish.

DOF director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain stated that this follows the first series in Ipoh, where 6,420 invasive fish were removed.

He added that the next phase of the programme will take place in Kuala Kangsar on Sept 20 and 21.

“This success is part of DOF’s ongoing efforts to control invasive fish threatening native biodiversity,“ he said.

In addition to the removal of invasive species, the DOF released native fish fry, including temoleh and kerai, into Sungai Galah.

The release, worth RM18,400, aims to restore local fish stocks and balance the aquatic ecosystem.

Adnan emphasised that the event serves as both a competition and an awareness campaign on invasive species.

“Through these efforts, we ensure rivers remain healthy habitats for native species,“ he said.

The programme is expected to set a model for community-based conservation in other states. - Bernama