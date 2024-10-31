Need to strengthen food safety measures due to rise in food poisoning cases - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: A prominent civil society leader has called for food safety standards to be strengthened to protect public health and maintain the trust of consumers in the country.

Alliance For A Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye called for stiff penalties to be imposed on those who violate food safety standards to reinforce the seriousness of food safety.

“There must be a robust enforcement of existing food safety laws. Authorities should conduct more frequent and rigorous inspections of food establishments to ensure compliance with hygiene standards,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged for mandatory food safety certification courses to be considered for all food handlers.

“Everyone involved in food preparation must be fully trained in safe food handling practices... including includes understanding proper hygiene, maintaining cleanliness in preparation areas, and adhering to temperature control guidelines,” he added.

Lee stressed that food businesses should be held accountable for regular monitoring of their staff’s health, and to educate handlers on risks of working while ill as infections among food handlers could spread rapidly to consumers.

He pointed out that public awareness campaigns on food hygiene were vital, as they were essential in allowing consumers to make informed choices.