Negeri Sembilan drug addicts drop to 5,600 with 900 fewer cases

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has achieved a significant reduction in drug addiction cases, with numbers dropping from 6,500 last year to 5,600 currently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced this positive development, highlighting a decrease of 900 individuals struggling with substance abuse.

He stated that this improvement places Negeri Sembilan as the state with the second-lowest number of drug addicts recorded nationwide.

Aminuddin credited this success to comprehensive and integrated approaches implemented by the National Anti-Drugs Agency alongside local communities and leadership.

“Many former drug hotspots have been transformed into green zones, while existing green areas have further improved to yellow status through continuous intervention,“ he explained during a press conference after the state executive council meeting.

In a separate announcement, Aminuddin revealed plans to upgrade facilities at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi for enhanced visitor comfort.

The state government will soon commence improvement works focusing on essential amenities including seating, toilets, and prayer rooms. – Bernama