Negeri Sembilan investment strong mid-year 2025, says MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is confident that the state is on the right track to achieve its RM10 billion investment target for 2025.

This confidence is driven by a strong influx of new investments recorded in the first half of the year.

Aminuddin said the state is also expected to attract further investments in the second half of the year.

This includes potential investment from a semiconductor company from China.

He noted that Gobuilders Netsoft Sdn Bhd had already committed investments during the first quarter.

He added that in October, the state government will launch a major industrial project.

This launch is in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit.

The project is to be developed within the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) 2.0 corridor.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to officiate the launch of a new national armoured vehicle manufacturing plant.

This will occur during the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 Negeri Sembilan.

The event will take place this Saturday,” Aminuddin said after chairing the state executive council meeting.

Asked about the total investment figures for the first half of the year, he said that the official numbers would be announced by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

This is because several projects are still pending federal-level approvals.

Aminuddin also addressed concerns about the impact of the United States’ retaliatory tariff policies.

He stated that no foreign investors have withdrawn from the state so far.

“To date, no foreign investors have pulled out or halted their investments here.

The imposed tariffs have had minimal impact on investment flows, as the rates are not excessively high.

As a result, Malaysia remains a preferred destination for investors in the region.

“That is why we continue to see more investors entering the country.

This strengthens our confidence that Negeri Sembilan remains one of the top investment destinations,” Aminuddin said. - Bernama