SEREMBAN: A total of 255 tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of various weights and brands were seized in Op Gasak 2025 in Negeri Sembilan with an estimated total value of RM 67,365.60 from May 1 until yesterday.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said inspections were carried out on 25 premises around the state involving wholesalers, distributors, retailers and also industry.

Through the operation, five investigation papers were opened, with one individual arrested, and a case was opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

“KPDN continues to strengthen its enforcement role through a targeted, data-based as well as consumer and trader education-oriented approach,“ he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Veerapan said Op Gasak was not intended to withdraw LPG subsidies from eligible consumers, but rather it was an enforcement of existing regulations to ensure that the subsidies reached the target groups in need.

Veerapan said the leakage of LPG subsidies caused huge financial implications for the government, with estimated losses reaching RM3 billion a year.

“The public needs to be more informed, responsible and protected consumers. KPDN calls on all citizens to continue to be strategic partners in combating trade misconduct and supporting the government’s efforts towards creating a fair, sustainable and resilient business ecosystem,“ he said.