Negeri Sembilan launches RM1 billion Auto City project at Nilai Smart City

NILAI: Negeri Sembilan is establishing its first modern automotive hub through the RM1 billion Auto City project at Nilai Smart City.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced that the project will cover 728.43 hectares of land.

He confirmed that the high-impact project’s first phase began this September.

“Auto City will serve as a modern automotive hub featuring vehicle showrooms, spare parts outlets, service centres, automotive aesthetic treatment facilities and lifestyle spaces driven by technology,“ Aminuddin said.

The project is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs across various technical, service, logistics, marketing and management fields.

Aminuddin stated that the hub would attract international automotive brands while providing opportunities for local firms.

“It will not only attract international automotive brands but also provide opportunities for local firms to join the regional automotive supply chain and ecosystem,“ he told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony was organised by Nilai Resources Group Sdn Bhd and attended by its chairman Tan Sri Dr Gan Kong Seng.

Aminuddin added that the project would spur development in other zones of Nilai Smart City.

He specifically mentioned electric vehicle manufacturing, healthcare, education, warehousing and housing as adjacent development areas.

The Port Dickson MP said Auto City would strengthen Nilai’s appeal as an automotive and technology centre.

He emphasised the project’s positive spillover effects for the state economy and local communities.

“This development will create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, enhance the small and medium enterprise ecosystem and support the state government’s agenda to position Negeri Sembilan as a leading investment destination in the region,“ Aminuddin explained.

He also noted the project’s alignment with the Malaysia Vision Valley aspirations for high-value investments.

Nilai Smart City supports the state’s goals for advanced technology and sustainable development.

Aminuddin highlighted Nilai’s dynamic regional ecosystem as a catalyst for its growth.

He specifically mentioned the upcoming Nilai-Labu-Enstek expressway to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The expressway is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Aminuddin concluded that Nilai’s strategic location near KLIA and Putrajaya bolsters investor confidence.

He described the area as both a gateway for mobility and an important administrative centre. – Bernama