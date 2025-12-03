SEREMBAN: Leasehold property owners in Negeri Sembilan are advised to seize the opportunity to convert their ownership status to freehold at the Land and District Office before the offer ends.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the offer will not last forever and could end at any time as soon as the third term of the state government begins.

He said the state is the first state to implement the conversion of property ownership status as pledged in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto during the 14th general election (GE) in 2018.

“I am asking the public not to wait, as we are in the second term, maybe we will end it in the third term,...so it is hoped owners in all districts in the state will take immediate action,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said only the original owner of the house for 2018 can apply for a change at the Land and District Office, property representatives or heirs are not allowed.